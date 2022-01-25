Several regions of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan turned out to be without electricity on the afternoon of January 25 due to an accident in the power system. This was reported Gazeta.uz.

Residents of Tashkent and most of Alma-Ata were left without electricity. Outages occurred throughout Kyrgyzstanin the Zhambyl and Turkestan regions of Kazakhstan.

Electricity was cut off in Tashkent region, Ferghana Valley, Syrdarya, Jizzakh, Samarkand, Navoi, Kashkadarya regions Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan

Airports, subways, hospitals

Blackout disrupted normal life in the affected cities. There are no traffic lights on the roads, which caused traffic jams. Residents of Bishkek were left without heating, hot and cold water, reports 24.kg. Utilities had to evacuate 32 people who were stuck in elevators during a power outage.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan announced that it is looking for additional generators for patients who are on mechanical ventilation.

The equipment is still running on generators, but it is not known how long the electricity was cut off, so we are looking for additional generators. So far, three have been found at the Bishkek City Hall Alymkadyr BeishenalievMinister of Health of Kyrgyzstan

Manas Airport in Bishkek switched to autonomous power supply and suspended check-in for some flights, reports Interfax.

All airports in Uzbekistan have closed, and the subway does not work in Tashkent. Trains arrive at stations with a significant delay.

At the Tashkent airport, not all passengers of flight HY-721 on the Tashkent-Nur-Sultan route managed to go through check-in, as well as customs and passport control and security screening. About 60 passengers are in the sterile area, about 30 people are in the check-in area Press service of Uzbekistan Airports

Residents of several cities in Uzbekistan complain about the lack of hot water, in Chirchik the water supply was turned off throughout the city, transmits Sputnik Uzbekistan. The authorities warned citizens about possible interruptions in heating and sewerage and asked to turn off all gas and electrical appliances.

Trolleybuses do not run in Almaty, while the metro and bus depot continue to operate as usual, reports Nur.kz. In several regions, communication problems are observed among Kcell subscribers.

Stuck on cable cars lifts with tourists in Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Recrimination

At the same time, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan blamed each other for the causes of the accident. Kazakhstan’s power grid operator KEGOC said the outages were due to an overloaded transit line.

On January 25, 2022 at 11:59 am (Nur-Sultan time), due to a significant emergency imbalance created by the energy system of Central Asia (Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan), there was a power surge for the transit of 500 kV electricity “North-East-South of Kazakhstan” KEGOC press service

The Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan, in turn, claims that the blackout happened due to an accident in Kazakhstan.

Kyrgyz Ministry of Energy reportedthat a power outage occurred throughout the energy ring in Central Asia. The reason for the incident is not specified.