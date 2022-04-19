The last few days have had Peru quite shaken by the kidnapping and subsequent rape of a 3-year-old girl in the city of Chiclayo. The little girl received the support of millions of Peruvians, who condemned this terrible act. Besides. The figures of the national television medium did not wait and also launched forceful phrases to express their total rejection.

Juliana Oxenford, Janet Barboza, Karen Schwarz, Mónica Cabrejos, Aída Martínez, among others, expressed their anger after learning of the suffering experienced by this minor. Now, another international figure, Residentjoined these voices of protest through social networks.

Resident sympathizes with the minor raped in Chiclayo

Apparently, the terrible news of what happened in Peru reached the ears of René Pérez who used the stories on his Instagram account to share the news of the event that was published by a digital news channel.

Said publication shows one of the massive marches that arose in the country as a result of the crime committed by the 48-year-old subject. A compatriot is even heard to demand justice for the 3-year-old girl so that a similar event does not happen again.

Residente and his luxurious orders for his concert in Peru

Despite the fact that Residente usually proclaims a speech of austerity and demands better labor and humanitarian rights for all of Latin America, the Puerto Rican surprised with luxurious orders when he came to Lima for one of his concerts. The fact was told by a well-known Peruvian producer, who did not expect this type of demand from René Pérez.

“I remember that I asked for many things that I did not expect. He caught me by surprise because I didn’t expect it from Residente. He expected quieter requests, and then he asked me for more difficult things to get, like many armored cars, the best presidential suite in the country. There were many top things, A1; They took the costs I had out of the picture. In the end it was removed because the artist was already here and had already been announced when he sent his orders, but they are little things that are happening, “said César Ramos in conversation with Carlos Orozco.