The Dallas Mavericks They knew that to stay alive in the first round of the NBA playoffs, they had to win Game 2 of the series against the Utah Jazzsomething they achieved thanks to the magnificent collective performance, and the individual performance of JAlan Brunson.

The fourth-year guard had the game of his life in the postseason, scoring 41 points, in addition to 8 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals, shooting 15 of 25 from the field, 6 of 10 on three-pointers, and 5 of 7 on free throws.

His superb offensive night helped the Mavericks tie the series at one game apiece, giving their top star, Luka Doncićmake a 100 percent recovery from his calf injury to join his team in battle against the Jazz.

team effort

Dallas showed why it was the fourth-ranked player in the West, with each of its elements stepping up in Doncic’s absence, starting with Brunson, as well as Spencer Dinwiddie, who scored 17 points and dished out 6 assists.

In the same way, coming off the bench, Maxi Kleber was vital for the Mavericks’ victory, with 25 points, scoring 8 of 11 in triples, adding 6 rebounds and 3 assists.

For the Jazz, Donovan Mitchell was the best with 34 points, followed by Bojan Bogdanovic with 25, and Jordan Clarkson with 21 off the bench. The next duel will be next Thursday, April 21 in Utah.