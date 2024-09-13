Capcom has been making great decisions for most of its video games for years, and the Resident Evil saga in particular is getting positive responses from both the press and the public. The franchise is active thanks to both new chapters and remakes of older games. Speaking of these, now a well-known leaker – Dusk Golem aka AestheticGamer – has had his say on what awaits us. Specifically, he commented on what kind of remakes those of Resident Evil Zero and CODE: Veronica.

Let us remember that Capcom hasn’t announced the remakes yet of Resident Evil Zero or CODE: Veronica, but last December confirmed that it had plans for more remakes of the franchise. Most people were counting on Resident Evil 5 to be next, and there were also rumors that Resident Evil 1 was in the running, but Dusk Golem has previously dismissed both claims.