Capcom has been making great decisions for most of its video games for years, and the Resident Evil saga in particular is getting positive responses from both the press and the public. The franchise is active thanks to both new chapters and remakes of older games. Speaking of these, now a well-known leaker – Dusk Golem aka AestheticGamer – has had his say on what awaits us. Specifically, he commented on what kind of remakes those of Resident Evil Zero and CODE: Veronica.
Let us remember that Capcom hasn’t announced the remakes yet of Resident Evil Zero or CODE: Veronica, but last December confirmed that it had plans for more remakes of the franchise. Most people were counting on Resident Evil 5 to be next, and there were also rumors that Resident Evil 1 was in the running, but Dusk Golem has previously dismissed both claims.
Resident Evil Leaker’s Words
Talking on DiscordDusk Golem, who we recall was the person who originally leaked that the remakes were in production before the news was corroborated by IGN USA, revealed that Resident Evil 4 Remake is something of a “crown jewel” for Capcom and made it clear that perhaps we should keep our expectations in check for future remakes.
More precisely, Dusk Golem said that: “Capcom has no plans for a remake as ‘ambitious’ as Resident Evil 4. In many ways, that was the crown jewel of remakes and the most challenging to tackle in terms of scale, scope and expectations.”
We do not believe this means that the upcoming remakes they will be bad games, but simply that we cannot expect major changes to the works. Speaking of the saga and remakes, we also point out that Shinji Mikami would like to make a remake of the game that inspired Resident Evil.
#Resident #Evil #CODE #Veronica #remakes #coming #Leaker #confirms #bad #news
Leave a Reply