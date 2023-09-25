Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 4 Remake are about to arrive on IOS devices: the brand new iPhone 15, as we showed you in a dedicated article, will support numerous video games from recent years, including these two popular chapters of the Capcom series.

According to what Insider Gaming reports, the title should arrive just in time for Halloween: Resident Evil Village is in fact ready to arrive on iPhone and iPad on October 30, 2023ready for the scariest night of the year.

With regard to the price some Japanese resale channels, whose posters were reshared by Insider Gaming, have estimated that the title will cost at launch 57 euroswhile the Separate Ways DLC, which will be available from launch, will cost around 7 euros.

Resident Evil Village isn’t the only one AAA coming to iPhone and iPad: as reported during the iPhone 15 presentation conference, Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Death Stranding will also soon be available for IOS devices.

Resident Evil Village, known as Resident Evil VIII, is one of the most popular titles in the saga, thanks to the emblematic nature of its characters, including the unforgettable Lady Dimitrescuand its enthralling story and setting.

The horror, released in 2021, is part of the well-known Resident Evil saga, developed by Capcom and, a few months ago, the remake of the highly appreciated Resident Evil IV: find our review here.