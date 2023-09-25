Urban Planning | Mayor Vartiainen wants to facilitate the conversion of business premises to residential use

We want to make it easier to change the purpose of use of business premises in order to bring more housing to the center of Helsinki.

Helsinki the mayor of the city Juhana Vartiainen wants to facilitate the conversion of business premises to residential use in Helsinki and attract more residents to the city center. It turns out that the city of Helsinki from the bulletin.

According to the mayor, more housing is needed in the center of Helsinki. At the same time, it has been found that offices need less space than before, for example due to changes in remote work and shopping behavior.

With the help of the work initiated by Vartiainen, it is planned to make it easier to change the purpose of use of the premises, for example from business premises to residential premises, and to support the increase of housing in the center of Helsinki.

The process in the first phase, the urban environment industry acquires economic information on the number of offices and residential premises in Helsinki in relation to each other.

Secondly, the purpose of the industry’s work is to find out how the relationship could be changed through the city’s actions.

The information obtained through the survey can also be used more widely, for example, in strategic land use planning and zoning.

The work is planned to be completed by the end of this year.

I work as a follow-up measure, it is planned to analyze how the control of the urban environment sector affects the realization of changes.

This is carried out by examining, for example, general and site plans, guidelines for the development of the city center, and principles regarding changing the purpose of use of premises.

The policies regarding the uses of the facilities are going to be updated. The proposal for the update will be brought to the city environment committee and then to the city board for a decision.

According to the press release, the urban environment industry plans to ensure that cases in which downtown office premises are to be converted into residential premises will be treated more flexibly this autumn under the guise of case-by-case consideration.