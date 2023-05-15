













But statements from the game’s writer made her the focus of attention. What happens is that the writer Antony Johnston revealed that this character is LGBT and lesbian. To the extent that she prefers the presence of women around her and she hates men.

The comments Johnston’s were in relation to an article in a certain media that highlighted lesbian women in the world of video games and the impact they generated in the industry.

On his Instagram account he posted a screenshot of Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil Village accompanied by their statements. The article handled everything as a assumption.

It should be noted that Johnston did not say it so clearly, and that he also says it in a personal capacity but things are implied.

Antony Johnston highlighted ‘I can’t speak for everyone else at Capcom, obviously, but as far as I’m concerned, the only thing that ‘turns’ Lady D on men is her blood’.

That is, he sees them more as victims and a source of food than anything else. Unfortunately, these comments by Johnston about Lady Dimitrescu and Resident Evil Village Many fans of the game and this popular character did not like them at all.

To such an extent that he had to close the comments of the publication on Instagram. By accessing this public form you can read what he said; but someone who has an account will only see a warning that messages cannot be uploaded at the moment.

It is another of those cases in which a sector of gamers respond negatively to something that is not to their liking, and on this occasion it affected the scriptwriter responsible for Resident Evil Village.

As for the game, it is difficult for this to affect its sales. In itself it has sold millions of copies worldwide. The latest figures revealed by Capcom indicate that it has more than 7.4 million units sold.

This amount must be updated, since it barely corresponds to January 2023. Therefore, the company could reveal in its next financial report that this number has already been exceeded. It is a very successful title.

Apart from Resident Evil Village We have more video game information at EarthGamer.