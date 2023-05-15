Not even six months have passed since her debut as a singer, and Michelle Nicole It has already been starring in headlines in various media in the country. The daughter of the famous entertainer “Gato” Bazán was presented on January 20 as the only female voice of Don gato and his gang, an orchestra that her father formed after retiring from Armonía 10.

Michelle Nicole Bazán is barely 22 years old and is from Piurana by birth. She is the youngest of four brothers and the only woman. Although she is very happy to work with her father, the young woman who worked as a dalina in children’s shows hopes to have recognition with her own name. That and more she declared in an interview for La República.

—How was your taste for music born, who inspired you?

—My brother was the first one I heard sing from my family, apart from my mom. But my brother was the one who inspired me the most in music. I started singing from the age of eight, in my house. Afterwards I was in music courses and groups and, little by little, I was learning more about this. And right now I’m (working) with my dad.

—What do you remember the most from the day you debuted as a singer?

—It was when I was fifteen in Huacho. At first, I felt a little nervous, but little by little I was letting go. My debut was with the song we released days before, “I gave you my heart.” I’m the only female voice in the group.

—What is your musical base? Are you studying music?

—In the middle of 2018 I won a scholarship to study singing for a year at the Alianza Francesa de Piura, where they also taught us a little how to function on stage. Also music techniques and interpretation.

—When you were at school, did you already know that you were going to dedicate yourself to music?

—I already wanted to dedicate myself to music, I even applied to a music school here in Piura, but things happened and I ended up leaving that, but later I was studying English during my vacations. Later I entered the singing casting (in which he won the scholarship).

His father’s influence on music

—You say that your brother and your mother influenced the theme of singing. What was your dad’s role in the theme song?

—Well, my dad helped me develop, the charisma he has on stage. He taught me how to act on stage and how to interact with the public.

—Do you think he has left his mark on Peruvian cumbia? How?

—Of course, he has left quite a mark for the way he animates. what i know is that before all the entertainers had a way of speaking, like all ceremonious. And my dad changed the way of doing animation, he made it more easygoing with the public, more charismatic, more ‘chacotera’ and dynamic.

—To practice music, there are many sacrifices one has to make, like not being there on birthdays, Mother’s Day or Christmas. Are you aware of what awaits you?

-I know. As I am the last one, since I was born I am already very used to that. Already in the pandemic, it seemed strange to me when (my dad) was here every day, I already wanted him to leave (laughs). We have learned that it is part of the job.

—Did you ever question him for not being on important dates?

—No, because, as a little girl, I have always gotten used to my father going on trips, even spending a month touring other countries. She missed him, but she understood. And besides that sometimes I saw it on television and it calmed me down a little more.

The dreams of Michelle Nicole Bazán

—What is your big dream as a singer and what direction would you like to follow?

—I would like to be international, visit more countries, interact more with the fans and that, little by little, they get to know our music. Also that they love us, know us and I hope they find something different in my voice.

—Aren’t you afraid of being stigmatized for being the daughter of ‘Gato’ Bazán?

“At first, yes, but I think little by little they will get to know me for who I am and not for being the daughter of.

Michelle Nicole wants to grow hand in hand with the band Don Gato and his gang. Photo: Facebook Michelle Nicole

—Have you always liked cumbia or are there other genres that you are more passionate about?

-No. In fact, I just came here to sing cumbia with my dad. What I sang before were ballads, Creole songs and a bit of rock.

—Have you thought about casting for groups with great female bands like Corazón Serrano, Puro Sentimiento or El encanto de corazón?

—For the moment, I want to be working with my dad. I want this venture, which belongs to my father and my family, to grow. I want to grow hand in hand with my dad and Don Gato’s orchestra and his gang.

—What are the next projects in the orchestra?

—We already have several songs, but little by little it will go up. My voice is already in two original songs by Don cat and his gang: “I gave you my heart” and “Preso de ti”, which is a duet with another singer from the orchestra. Also this Sunday, May 14, we are going to perform in Trujillo with the entire orchestra and we are going to enjoy it with the moms and the whole family that goes.



