CAPCOM released the launch trailer for RESIDENT EVIL RE: VERSE, revealing the arrival of early access. All those who already own RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE they will be able to try the game in advance from 24 to 26 Octobera few days before the official launch.

The software house also announced the roadmap of planned updates for the game. Over time, in fact, new usable characters will be added, both Survivors and Creatures, and new additional costumes, new maps and missions that can be faced will be introduced. At the moment it is not clear what the timing for these updates will be, however we know that at launch we will find:

6 Survivors

5 Creatures

2 Maps

Challenge Missions 1

Battle Pass (Lev. 1-30)

…and much more

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that RESIDENT EVIL RE: VERSE will be available from 28 October on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC for all owners of RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE or RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE Gold Edition, at no additional cost. Good vision.

RESIDENT EVIL RE: VERSE – Launch Trailer

Source: CAPCOM