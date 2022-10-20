Paolo Guerrero and Alondra García Miró They ended their relationship definitively, but several media outlets are looking for a way to link them, despite the fact that the footballer is in another romance. “love and fire“He did not hesitate to launch a preview in which the former reality girl is seen with Doña Peta, but the model did not hesitate to deny this information.

As is known, Alondra García Miró and Doña Peta had a good relationship in the past; However, currently little is known about the meetings or encounters that both may have. For this reason, the green-eyed woman came forward to speak out and clarify when the party mentioned by the Willax TV program occurred.

What did Alondra García Miró say about the video for “Amor y fuego”?

An hour after the program by Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter published the advance on social networks, Alondra García Miró commented on the post and quickly received several comments of support and reactions.

“I rarely make comments about the notes they make about me and my personal issues because I know that it is part of their work, but I only ask that the notes or videos adjust to reality and the times in which they happen,” he said at the beginning.

“I have seen that in the progress of the program they are announcing a note where they broadcast an event that is not from now, it is quite old and it is worth clarifying it so that it does not lend itself to speculation, much less misunderstanding. I take this opportunity to thank you for the love and attention that you show me in one way or another, ”she concluded.

Alondra García Miró clarifies when the video with Doña Peta was recorded. Photo: @amoryfuego/Instagram

“Love and fire” launches promotional video of Alondra and doña Peta

The program broadcast some images in which Alondra García Miró is seen at a family reunion with Doña Peta. Both look happy and dancing in the room. This surprised the model’s followers, since Paolo Guerrero is in a relationship with Ana Paula Consorte.

Rodrigo González does not believe in the romance of Paolo Guerrero

Shortly after ending his courtship with Alondra García, Paolo Guerrero introduced Ana Paula Consorte as his official partner. For this reason, ‘Peluchín’ was incredulous at the feelings of this new celebrity couple: “Since Alondra is doing everything that annoys him again, then he (wants to make believe) that he is in another, that what she (Lark) does not affect him. When that is seen as a strategy it shows and it looks pathetic, it looks worse. Nothing worse than a jilted ex trying to make him feel happy. Oh no!”.