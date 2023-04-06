The world of television and cinema for Capcom It hasn’t been the best, especially with live action adaptations of its biggest franchises, such as they can be. Monster Hunter and Resident Evil. Regarding this latest saga, it made its attempt at a Netflix show that was terrible, but despite all that they refuse to give up.

As discussed in new rumors that come from the medium known as Geek Vibes Nation, there is already a reboot series in production that will once again bring us the most terrible biologically altered weapons. This would bear the name of Resident Evil Umbrella Chronicles, and from what the name indicates, well-known characters could participate.

According to the page, this could be about the series:

The Umbrella Chronicles follows STARS agent Rebecca Chambers and ex-marine Billy Coen as they venture through a train that eventually leads them to an abandoned training facility. Once inside the facility, they discover that they are being stalked by James Marcus, co-founder of the Umbrella Corporation and creator of the T-virus, who he has managed to resurrect with the help of leech test subjects. After a confrontation, Marcus transforms into a monstrosity, but the duo subdue him. Chambers and Coen escape when the facility self-destructs.

For now there is no confirmation from Capcom, so we will have to wait for more details in the future. In addition, there is no mention of the production company and in what streaming medium it could be broadcast.

Via: geek vibes nation

Editor’s note: Resident Evil has never done a good job in the world of film or television, when we talk about live action adaptations. Still, some fans may hope that something decent is finally done with this show.