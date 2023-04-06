In the suburbs, a man who strangled his wife and announced her disappearance surrendered to the investigation

In Lyubertsy, Moscow Region, a 36-year-old local resident confessed to the murder of his wife, whom he reported missing a few days earlier. On Thursday, April 6, Lente.ru was informed by the Investigative Committee of Russia.

On March 30, the husband quarreled with his 32-year-old wife and strangled her in the entrance of the house. The man took her body by car to the forest of the Ramensky urban district, after which he turned to the police with a statement about the disappearance of his wife. However, later the man decided to voluntarily surrender to law enforcement officers. He was detained under Article 105 (“Murder”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

