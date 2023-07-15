













Resident Evil: Are Animated Movies Canon? | EarthGamer







Because there is a lot of content from resident Evil Outside of video games, it’s hard to keep track of what’s canon and what’s not. That’s why we decided to explain if the movie series Death Island belongs to is canon and if it fits with the games.

What you need to know about the canon of Resident Evil animated films

Resident Evil Death Island and the rest of its animated movies are canon

At once we answer the question about whether the animated Resident Evil movies are canon. Yes they are and so that you are more clear about which ones belong to this series of films, we list them here. Maybe that way it will be easier for you to find them if you want to see them.

Degeneration (2008)

Damnation (2012)

Vendetta (2017)

Death Island (2023)

Source: Sony Pictures

Something to consider regarding the animated tapes of resident Evil is that, although they are canon, almost no reference is made to them in video games. Although there are small elements that remain between both mediums. For example, in Degeneration we learn that Claire works for the TerraSave organization. Then came the Revelations 2 video game and there we see that she continues with the same organization.

The movies were intended to fill the gaps between different installments of the video games. Degeneration it happens in the period between the 4th and the 5th, while damnation covers the gap between 5 and 6. Finally, both Vendetta as Death Island they happen in the years between RE6 and RE7.

Can you enjoy movies without playing video games and vice versa?

The ideal to fully enjoy the animated films of resident Evil is that you play video games first. This is because many references are made to them, especially to the first ones that happened in Raccoon City. However, it is possible to get to enjoy them without this knowledge.

In this regard, the most accessible are Degeneration and damnation. While they do make references to video games, not all of the plot is connected to the past. So any new fan can jump on them and enjoy them. Not to mention, their stories feel very contained.

The Resident Evil Vendetta and Death Island movies are perhaps the most fan-oriented. Since they have many more references to video games and they don’t waste time explaining who the protagonists are and their motivations..

Source: Kadokawa

This is more noticeable in the recent Death Islandwhere they gather almost all the survivors of Raccoon City but hope that the audience already knows them beforehand. Well, they don’t explore the relationships between all of them at all.

As for video games, you can totally enjoy them without having seen any of the movies. As we mentioned, apart from small details, they don’t have much to do with each other. This despite the fact that the directors of damnation they wanted it to serve as a preface to the European civil war we see in Resident Evil 6. However, nothing is ever mentioned in-game and that section ends relatively quickly.

Is there anything canon in the live-action Resident Evil space?

Surely many saw the series of films of resident Evil starring Milla Jovovich. Absolutely none of these are canon. They just take some elements from the games, but insisted on following their own story. This is more noticeable in the role of Alice, a character that does not exist in video games.

Also came out in 2021 a movie called Welcome to Raccoon City. Although this one aimed to be more faithful to the source material, it is also not canon. It’s just a patchy mix of the stories from the first two titles in the franchise. Also, due to its failure at the box office, it is unlikely that we will see a sequel.

Source: Netflix

The only live-action medium of resident Evil What is canon with video games is the Netflix series. Capcom was involved in its history and although the most recognized characters do not appear, they took the opportunity to explore other areas. His plan was to focus on Wesker’s past and the plan he had with his clones. In addition, the second season would give us more details and connections to the games, since it would introduce Ada Wong to the plot.

Unfortunately, due to poor reception, it was not renewed for a second season. So now you know. If you want audiovisual and canonical content with the Resident Evil video games, just enjoy their animated tapes. And if you have a lot of value, take a look at the Netflix series, although you may soon understand why it was not renewed.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about movies and other topics.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)