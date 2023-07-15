Wanda Nara hospitalized, fear in Argentina for the health of the showgirl, TV presenter and wife of the center forward Mauro Icardi. The newspaper La Nacion tries to outline the picture in an unclear context. Wanda Nara, 36, was hospitalized in the Los Arcos clinic in Buenos Aires after an illness accused on Wednesday. The results of some tests would have led the doctors to detain the patient for further tests to arrive at a diagnosis. Nara has returned home but, apparently, she had to cancel the long-planned trip to Milan.

The Radio Mitre broadcaster, based on information attributed to Wanda Nara’s entourage, refers to a clinical picture characterized by abdominal pain and very high levels of white blood cells, with the hypothesis of a haematological pathology.