Three years have passed since the last numbered installment of resident Evil came in the form of Village. Since then, fans have been waiting for the continuation of the survival horror series. It seems that Capcom is already working on it and they also have in mind who will be the protagonist.

The information comes from the insider known as Dusk Golem who in the past made several announcements about this franchise. According to, Chris Redfield will star Resident Evil 9which is already in process within Capcom. However, we do not know when it will arrive.

The information makes sense with what happened in the most recent installments of the saga. In the seventh we saw him have a minor participation in the finale and then star in one of its DLCs. After in Villagehad a larger role in the story and was even playable in the later sections of it.

Some rumors indicate that Resident Evil 9 It could be an end to the saga. Perhaps for the threat of Umbrella, because with how successful it is, we doubt that the series will completely disappear. Therefore, it would be somewhat poetic for one of its first protagonists to give this closure. Do you like the idea or would you have preferred someone else?

What other rumors are there about Resident Evil?

In addition to the protagonist of the ninth installment, supposed gameplay details were also shared. It will be an open world experience similar to what Capcom did with Dragon's Dogma II. Furthermore, it must be remembered that Village It featured a semi-open world, so it wouldn't be unusual for the concept to evolve in the sequel.

Source: Capcom

Dusk Golem also assured that the remake of Resident Evil 5 It will be a reality. This was already seen coming with some post-credits scenes in the recent remake of 4. Although for now there is no news about when it could arrive and if it will arrive before the 9th. Which of these projects excites you the most?

