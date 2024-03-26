The opposition in Venezuela managed to half break the Chavismo's obstacles in the candidate registration process for the presidential elections on July 28. At midnight on Sunday, Manuel Rosales broke a kind of unity with the disqualified María Corina Machado, and she ran with the Un Nuevo Tiempo (UNT) card, which in agreement would register the opponent.

Although Rosales assured that “it would not be up to him to leave Venezuelans without options,” and that is why he ran, there are those who insist that this position was a “betrayal” and that it was rather agreed upon with the Government, that after closing at 12 midnight on Monday, it gave a deadline for the Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD) to register Edmundo Gonzálezreplacing Corina Yoris, who in turn was Machado's replacement.

“There are deep disappointments, anger and indignation, Many people feel that they were mocked, that these latest actions ignore the mandate of Venezuelans. We have to accept it, only then the disappointments and betrayals become learning experiences,” Machado said at a press conference.

For his part, Rosales insisted that he respected Machado and that he did everything possible to get Yoris' name nominated. “I am not coming to replace anyone, I am not coming to separate anyone, I am coming with open arms to rebuild the future.”

And he added: “There are 25 years of disunity. I also carry my mark on my body. For this fight I was imprisoned. More than six years in exile. I come on behalf of the disqualified,” said Rosales, who is governor of Zulia and in 2006 he faced Hugo Chávez.

González in exchange for Yoris

Edmundo González was the name that the MUD was able to register. Internationalist, diplomat and member of the opposition coalition. With him, what is sought is that during the replacement process, which should be in mid-April, González is replaced by Yoris.

González Urrutia is what electoral experts in Venezuela call a “cover candidate”, who can be replaced on the way to the elections.

For Machado, only Yoris is the candidate since she is still disqualified. The opponent insisted that her bet is on Yoris, an 80-year-old philosopher and university professor.

“What we warned about for many months ended up happening: the regime chose its candidates,” the former deputy concluded without mentioning Rosales, of whom she has been critical. “My candidate is Corina Yoris,” she stressed.

The regime chose its candidates

Last year, Machado swept the Unitary Platform primaries with more than 90 percent of the votes, and polls give him a favorable voting intention: 70-30 percent against Maduro. Your support is crucial for the opposition unity candidate.

“I will do everything I have to do for the unit,” Rosales said in a press conference, amid accusations on social networks of having “betrayed” her. “If the platform asks, agrees, decides anything, I am on the platform, from there I do not move a millimeter,” she concluded.

The worst scenario for the opposition

Maduro, who aspires to project 18 years in power, registered his candidacy on Monday with great fanfare and without restrictions. “He loses to any opposition candidate who achieves unity and raises the spirit of citizen participation,” he told the AFP the political analyst Yoel Lugo.

“The worst scenario for the opposition is to maintain the tone of internal tension.”

In addition to Maduro and Rosales, the former electoral rector Enrique Márquez, who was part of the opposition coalition, but now calls himself independent, ran, along with nine other candidates who present themselves as anti-Chavistas, although they are branded by the traditional opposition as “scorpions.” term used to name “collaborators” of the ruling party.

Maduro denounced that two armed men whom he linked to Machado's party, Vente Venezuela, were detained at the Chavismo rally and accused of terrorism and attempted assassination.

Seven leaders of that group, which called these allegations “unfounded,” were arrested in recent days and the Public Ministry issued arrest warrants against another seven.

What's coming next in the Venezuelan elections?

What is happening now in Venezuela has no visible solution, at least for the moment, and Things are progressing in a similar way to what happened in 2018, when the opponents ignored the elections and assured that Maduro was illegitimate.

That possibility arose on Monday when Machado asked the international community if these were really elections, when the regime does not allow candidates to register.

“Maduro is doing a striptease in broad daylight and with the world watching him. And he's not pretty. It is so ugly that even the governments of their comrades Petro and Lula had to speak out.”said analyst and former mayor Ramón Muchacho, today in exile.

But Venezuela at this moment is in tension with Colombia, Brazil and Argentina, to which he responded this Tuesday through Foreign Ministry statements. The three countries criticized the refusal to register opposition factors.

These scenarios worry analysts, who have repeatedly insisted that it is not viable to return to 2018, when after the presidential elections in which Maduro was elected were unknown, a fierce campaign began that increased US sanctions. over Caracas and the figure of the interim Government headed by Juan Guaidó appeared.

In 2019, Guaidó put Maduro in check and was at his weakest point. In total, 60 countries recognized the opponent. The country was practically isolated and the States broke off relations, even air connections were lost.

But everything seems to indicate that Caracas is heading towards scenarios like these again.

“The European Union, the same one that supported Guaidó's farce, which has disrespected our institutions and violated all the principles of International Law, by following Washington's foreign policy, is sinking again into the mire of interventionism, getting into it again. In a dead end. “Venezuela will make important decisions regarding its relationship with the European Union, and will not allow the discredited bloc to continue trying to resort to its failed neocolonial actions against a sovereign country,” the Venezuelan foreign minister said in X.

ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ – EL TIEMPO CORRESPONDENT – CARACAS

