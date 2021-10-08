Resident Evil 7 has shipped over 10m units, Capcom has announced.

That’s a “sold-in” figure – not “sold-through” to customers. But it’s an impressive milestone for Capcom’s 2017 horror title, which is credited with rejuvenating the long-running series.

Resident Evil 7 marked a return to the series’ horror roots, with a shift from the third-person perspective seen in the previous games to a first-person perspective. The changes went down well, and Resident Evil 7 set tills ringing upon release.

Capcom said the games recent success was driven by digital sales and “synergies” with follow-up Resident Evil: Village, which launched in May. This included a bundle containing both games.

Resident Evil 7 has seen in excess of 1m sales in each financial year since it came out, Capcom said. This means it’s the first game in the series to break 10m cumulative worldwide shipments, and it’s the first Resident Evil game to break through 10m before the release of a remake or remaster.

For context, the 2019 Resident Evil 2 remake has shipped 8.6m units. Both Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6 have shipped 7.9m units. The original Resident Evil 2, which came out in 1998, has shipped just shy of 5m units.

Cumulative shipments of the games in the series now exceed 100m units since the first game came out in 1996. Now, more than 25 years later, it’s a series that’s still going strong.