Unemployment affects more women and blacks, according to IBGE; average rate was 7.9% in the country

Younger workers benefited most from the drop in unemployment in the country over the past 4 years. The unemployment rate for those aged 18 to 24 fell 8.2 percentage points compared to the beginning of the government Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in 2019. Reached 16.4% in the 4th quarter of 2022. For people aged 14 to 17 looking for vacancies, it dropped 11.4 pp – from 40.4% to 29%.

O IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) reported that the unemployment rate dropped to 7.9% in 2022, the lowest annual level in 8 years. Here’s the full report (6 MB).

The level of unemployment among younger people has also decreased compared to the 1st quarter of 2020, when the covid-19 pandemic began. It dropped 9.9 pp for those aged 18 to 24 and 14.9 pp for those aged 14 to 17.

The national unemployment rate fell 3.8 percentage points compared to 2018, before the beginning of the Bolsonaro government, and 4.5 percentage points compared to the 1st quarter of 2020. In 2022, the drop was 3.2 pp

The IBGE did not release data on unemployment by age group from the 2nd quarter of 2020 to the 1st quarter of 2022.

The lowest levels were recorded in the 4th quarter of 2013, when the rate for people aged 18 to 24 was 12.8%. For young people aged 14 to 17 years, the lowest level was 18.6% in the same period.

Even with the drop in unemployment among younger people, Brazilians aged 14 to 24 are the most affected by unemployment in the country. Both groups are above the national average of 7.9%. Other age groups have lower unemployment: from 25 to 39 years old (7.1%), from 40 to 59 years old (5.3%) and 60 years old or more (3.4%).

MEN AND WOMEN

Women are the most impacted by the labor market. According to the IBGE, the rate for this group was 9.8% in the 4th quarter of 2022. It was 6.5% among men looking for a job.

In 1 year, unemployment among women fell by 4.1 percentage points, while among men the fall was 2.5 pp In 4 years of Bolsonaro’s government, the fall was 4 pp and 3.6 pp, respectively.

SKIN COLOR

Blacks and browns have the highest unemployment rates in the country. They add up to 9.9% and 9.2%, respectively. Both are above the national average of 7.9%. Meanwhile, unemployment for the white population was 6.2%.