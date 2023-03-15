On March 24 Capcom will launch the remake of resident evil 4 for PS4, PS5, PC and Xbox Series X/S. With this, they seek to give the legendary title a new opportunity to be known by more people, at the same time that they make additions to its gameplay.

The remake generates a lot of curiosity because it is from a title that has received several ports and is very loved by the public. Many came to consider that a remake was not necessary, but now it seems that everyone is excited for its arrival.. What is it that makes resident evil 4 so special? Here we will try to explain it.

Resident Evil 4 was a breath of fresh air for the franchise

By the time Resident Evil 4 arrived in 2005, Capcom’s franchise was already very popular. Thousands of fans were delighted with its fixed cameras, its atmosphere and its different survival horror mechanics. After all, it is considered the series that popularized and perfected this genre.

However, over time his followers began to look for something else as the formula began to stagnate. That’s when they surprised us with an adventure far from Raccoon City and without the slow brainless zombies of the previous ones.

Source: Capcom

Instead we had different infected that were more intelligent and could organize themselves to attack the player. Not to mention, it added larger-scale boss battles that could be beaten with strategies other than shooting.

resident evil 4 it took a more action-oriented route, but without completely forgetting about horror. This can be seen in its gloomy atmospheres and the design of some enemies that can make your hair stand on end. It was a perfect balance of the classic franchise with a new direction that seemed promising.

Players were even more immersed in the game in the cutscenes

Although quick time events have been in video games since the 1990s, resident evil 4 it also popularized them. Since Capcom decided to use them in a way that made the players part of the cutscenes. In addition to sometimes giving them the opportunity to feel like acrobatic action heroes.

During the campaign of resident evil 4, players had to keep an eye out for buttons to press. If they failed it was a game over for sure, but if they got it right they were rewarded with different scenes that were very well done. Perhaps the best example of this is the fight with Krauser.

Let’s remember that in 2005 video games had several limitations in terms of the action they could present. The quick time events gave us the opportunity to participate in such exciting situations. Our actions were necessary to advance the scenes and this only served to increase the players’ immersion in the story. We were practically playing the entire time of its duration.

After resident evil 4 it was more common to see quick time events in different titles. While there are people who hated them and still do, there’s no denying that Capcom used them very well. They genuinely made you not want to give up control for a second.

Resident Evil 4 invites you to play it over and over again

Due to its action orientation, resident evil 4 introduced a large variety of weapons to the player. From simple pistols to infinity rocket launchers and submachine guns from the thirties. This opened up the possibilities to experience it multiple times with different strategies for each matchup.

This title also made good use of the new game plus mode. This allowed you to enjoy your entire campaign again, but keeping all the weapons and improvements you got. So the door was always open to a new journey to save Ashley, but with a more experienced and powerful Leon.

Source: Capcom

And if that was not enough resident evil 4 he didn’t just offer his campaign to play. It also had a couple of separate stories centered around Ada Wong. To close with a flourish, they included the mercenary mode. The latter will allow us to control different characters in different scenarios to kill as many enemies as possible in a given time.

Finishing these extra modes came with very useful rewards for the campaign. So resident evil 4 he gave us a very complete package in exchange for our money. Not to mention, it made it very appealing to give its additional content a try. Being bored with this title is practically impossible.

Will the remake be able to do justice to the original?

What has been shown Resident Evil 4 Remake It is indicative that it will be very faithful to the original. Even one of its most recent advances already predicts the return of the mercenary mode. What remains a question mark is whether they will include Ada’s two side stories, although we believe they will.

If they keep all the content from the original, again it would be a great game packed with things to do. In addition, we have already seen that they added a series of side quests to expand the game time. So it already looks like a good cost-benefit ratio.

Source: Capcom

In addition to this, its improvements with respect to the original are notorious both in graphic quality and in gameplay. TOAlthough the original has stood the test of time very well and is still fun, there are things that feel old. Like the fact that you can’t aim when moving, something that the remake already changed. Not to mention that the demo already let us try and feel that the clashes with hordes of cattle will be very exciting and challenging.

Capcom seems to have a great jewel on their hands with the remake of resident evil 4 and there is little left to have it in our hands. We’ll see if the team behind this reimagining manages to catch lightning in a bottle once again. So far it looks like they will. Did you guys play the original or will the remake be your first time experiencing this story?

