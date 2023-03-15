Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

The Russian armed forces suffer heavy losses in the Ukraine war. Countless soldiers lost their lives, especially in the battle for Bachmut. The news ticker.

Update from March 14, 5:14 p.m.: The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has published excerpts from the diary of a Russian officer in the Wuhledar region on Twitter. On the pages he had recorded the daily losses of his troops at the beginning of March.

According to the records, on March 1, 100 Russian soldiers carried out an attack. However, only 16 of them returned. A similar picture emerged in the days that followed. On March 3, 23 of 116 soldiers returned. On March 4, 15 out of 103 and on March 5 only three out of 115 soldiers sent out.

However, the authenticity of the diary cannot currently be independently verified. In recent weeks, however, it has been reported that Russian troops have repeatedly been ambushed by Ukrainians near Wuhledar. The army is said to have suffered significant losses.

Losses for Russia: Soldiers use probably outdated projectiles

Update from March 14, 1:00 p.m.: According to British estimates, Russia uses outdated projectiles in the Ukraine war due to a lack of ammunition. The ammunition had previously been classified as unusable, the Ministry of Defense in London announced, citing intelligence findings.

The lack of artillery ammunition has probably meant that projectiles have to be “strictly rationed” on many front sections, according to London sources. “This was almost certainly a key reason why no Russian unit was able to launch a significant offensive recently.”

Heavy losses for Russia in the Ukraine war

First report from March 14th: Bachmut – Russia has to accept heavy losses in the Ukraine war. While the Kremlin itself has remained silent, publicly available data suggests that at least 16,774 Russian soldiers have been killed in action so far. This is evident from the figures provided by the Russian service of the BBC and the independent Russian media company media zone publish regularly (as of March 10).

What is particularly striking in this data is the increase in casualties among the Wagner mercenary group, which has been engaged in heavy fighting with Ukrainian defenders in and around Bakhmut for several weeks. A total of 800 deaths were confirmed in the period from February 24th to March 10th. However, there were fewer casualties among voluntary mercenaries than among prisoners drafted by Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin.

A Wagner mercenary sits in the interrogation room after being captured by Ukrainian soldiers near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region March 12, 2023 during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. © SERGEY SHESTAK/afp

Losses for Russia: Wagner mercenaries die in Bachmut

The Battle of Bakhmut will indeed cost Russia dearly. “The harder the fighting, the more artillery is working against us and the more tanks,” Prigozhin said on Sunday (March 12).

On the same day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave specific figures on Russian losses in his nightly video address: “In less than a week, starting on March 6, we managed to kill more than 1,100 enemy soldiers in the Bakhmut sector alone.” , Zelenskyy said. “This is an irreversible loss for Russia.” In addition, 1,500 Russian soldiers were so badly wounded that they could no longer be deployed.

It is difficult to say how high the number of Russian casualties really is. Kyiv figures are usually higher than Western estimates. However, the British Ministry of Defense reported on February 17 that Russian troops and Wagner mercenaries may have suffered as many as 200,000 casualties since the start of the Ukraine war. The ministry evaluated up to 60,000 soldiers in February.

Losses for Russia: Kremlin no longer gives numbers

The Russian Ministry of Defense last commented on its own losses in September 2022. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu then gave the number of 5,937 military personnel killed. The Ukrainian General Staff reported on March 14 more than 160,000 “liquidated Russian soldiers”.

Soldiers: 160,540 (+740)

160,540 (+740) planes: 304

304 Helicopter: 289

289 Tank: 3,484 (+10)

3,484 (+10) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 6,789 (+15)

6,789 (+15) Artillery Systems: 2,519 (+16)

2,519 (+16) Anti-Aircraft Systems: 260 (+1)

260 (+1) Multiple Rocket Launcher: 495 (+2)

495 (+2) Vehicles and fuel tanks: 5,367 (+13)

5,367 (+13) Ships: 18

18 drones: 2,120 (+11)

2,120 (+11) Source: Ukrainian General Staff March 14

