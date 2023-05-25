Lately Capcom has shown us in more ways than one how much the series means to her Resident Evil and, among the numerous expressions of affection we’ve had so far, the main novelty is certainly the attention towards the version vr of his last two games.

Resident Evil 6 And Resident Evil 4 Remakes are both playable with the virtual reality headset Playstation and today, during the Playstation Showcase, for the first time we got to see the second in this completely new guise. We can’t wait to try this sure new Capcom masterpiece and we also recommend you to give this experience a chance.