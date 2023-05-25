Eros Ramazzotti pays tribute to Tina Turner, who died today at the age of 83. The Roman singer and the American star were the protagonists of a duet in 1993 with the song ‘Cose della vita’. “I am deeply shaken by the news of the passing of one of the greatest artists of all time, a great woman, a world icon. Tina has been a symbol for all of us in every form, artistic and human. We lose the best, a person extraordinary. Hi Tina, I will always be grateful to you, “writes Ramazzotti on Instagram-