If there’s one thing longtime fans of Resident Evil it didn’t go down, it was the cutting of some scenes implemented during the development of the remake of Resident evil 3, which precisely saw several scenes and places missing from the original version of the game. Perhaps because they have learned their lesson, perhaps because of the marked linearity that the game already had in its first version, Resident Evil 4 will not suffer any such cut: it was declared by the developers of the game Capcominterviewed by Edge Magazine.

According to what was stated initially the team was divided into three partseach of which dealt with a specific section of the game (Village, Castle, and Island), and then all come back together and move on to the next steps, from revisions to the rest. It doesn’t end there though, because also thanks to this, it seems that the part dedicated to the island will be much larger and with more areas to explore.

Those who played the original will remember that it’s actually the less “famous” part of the game, less iconic, and perhaps focusing on it will make that section shine brighter in this new game.

In the meantime, we have learned that Resident Evil 4 remake is in its final stage of development, while the fan made remake of Code Veronica it was canceled by Capcom.