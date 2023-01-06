Staying close to the President of the Republic at a ministerial meeting is always a source of prestige. As Frank Underwood said, the character played by Kevin Spacey in the iconic series “House of Cards”in power it’s like “in the real estate market”, because what matters is “location, location” (location, location). It was no different in the 1st meeting of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva with its 37 ministers this Friday (6.jan.2023).

On his right side, Lula placed the Vice President of the Republic and Minister of Industry, Geraldo Alckmin. Next to the former toucan and now pesebist was Flávio Dino, Minister of Justice. On the left side of the president was Rui Costa (Civil House), and, in sequence, José Múcio Monteiro (Defense). By the simplified rule of location, these are the most prestigious ministers at the moment within the Planalto Palace.

THE Power360 prepared an illustration of how was the disposition of those present at the ministerial meeting this Friday (Jan 6):

As can be seen in the infographic above, ministers Vinícius Carvalho (CGU) and Jorge Messias (AGU) were at the ends of the Planalto oval table, at the farthest point from Lula. Messias gained notoriety in 2016, when in a phone call recorded and leaked by Lava Jato he was referred to as “Bessias” by the then president, Dilma Rousseffwho was talking to Lula.

Even further away were the 3 leaders of the Government in the Legislative Branch: Senator Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), leader in the Senate; the federal deputy José Guimaraes (PT-CE), leader of the Government in the Chamber; and Randolph Rodrigues (Rede-AP), leader of the Government in Congress. It is noteworthy that in the case of these politicians there was no prism on the table with the name identifying each one of them, as in the case of Ministers of State.

When Lula assumed his 1st term as president, in 2003, the then Minister of the Civil House, José Dirceu, changed the order of precedence of ministers who were announced in public ceremonies. Until 2002, the Minister of Justice was always the 1st to be announced and to enter the venue. With Dirceu, the 1st on the list became the head of the Civil House.

In Lula’s inauguration, on January 1, 2023, the president inaugurated all ministers and decided to start with a different order. The 1st to be called to sign the term of office was Sonia Guajajara, Minister of Indigenous Peoples. This Friday (Jan 6), however, Guajajara was placed in a position of little prominence: on Lula’s direct side in 16th position.

MEET THE MINISTERS

So far, 35 of Lula’s 37 ministers have officially taken office. Only Anielle Franco (Racial Equality) and Sonia Guajajara (Indigenous Peoples) are missing, who will take up their posts on January 9 and 10, next week.

