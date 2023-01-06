Staying close to the President of the Republic at a ministerial meeting is always a source of prestige. As Frank Underwood said, the character played by Kevin Spacey in the iconic series “House of Cards”in power it’s like “in the real estate market”, because what matters is “location, location” (location, location). It was no different in the 1st meeting of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva with its 37 ministers this Friday (6.jan.2023).
On his right side, Lula placed the Vice President of the Republic and Minister of Industry, Geraldo Alckmin. Next to the former toucan and now pesebist was Flávio Dino, Minister of Justice. On the left side of the president was Rui Costa (Civil House), and, in sequence, José Múcio Monteiro (Defense). By the simplified rule of location, these are the most prestigious ministers at the moment within the Planalto Palace.
THE Power360 prepared an illustration of how was the disposition of those present at the ministerial meeting this Friday (Jan 6):
As can be seen in the infographic above, ministers Vinícius Carvalho (CGU) and Jorge Messias (AGU) were at the ends of the Planalto oval table, at the farthest point from Lula. Messias gained notoriety in 2016, when in a phone call recorded and leaked by Lava Jato he was referred to as “Bessias” by the then president, Dilma Rousseffwho was talking to Lula.
Even further away were the 3 leaders of the Government in the Legislative Branch: Senator Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), leader in the Senate; the federal deputy José Guimaraes (PT-CE), leader of the Government in the Chamber; and Randolph Rodrigues (Rede-AP), leader of the Government in Congress. It is noteworthy that in the case of these politicians there was no prism on the table with the name identifying each one of them, as in the case of Ministers of State.
When Lula assumed his 1st term as president, in 2003, the then Minister of the Civil House, José Dirceu, changed the order of precedence of ministers who were announced in public ceremonies. Until 2002, the Minister of Justice was always the 1st to be announced and to enter the venue. With Dirceu, the 1st on the list became the head of the Civil House.
In Lula’s inauguration, on January 1, 2023, the president inaugurated all ministers and decided to start with a different order. The 1st to be called to sign the term of office was Sonia Guajajara, Minister of Indigenous Peoples. This Friday (Jan 6), however, Guajajara was placed in a position of little prominence: on Lula’s direct side in 16th position.
MEET THE MINISTERS
So far, 35 of Lula’s 37 ministers have officially taken office. Only Anielle Franco (Racial Equality) and Sonia Guajajara (Indigenous Peoples) are missing, who will take up their posts on January 9 and 10, next week.
For the 35 ministers who have already taken office, the Power360 made individual texts with the inaugural speeches and detailed information about the careers of each one of them. To read, click on the ministers’ names in the list below:
- General Attorney of the Union – Jorge Messiah – takes office at AGU and defends “rescue” of democracy;
- Agriculture – Carlos Favaro takes office and talks about the mission of “pacify agribusiness“;
- Beekeeping and Fishing – Minister André de Paula take ownership and talks about creating public policies and supporting artisanal fishermen;
- Civil House – Rui Costa assumes and speaks in “resumption of Brazil”;
- Cities – Jader Filho wants to resume “Minha Casa Minha Vida”;
- science and technology – Luciana Santos assumes and says that scholarships cannot be seen as handouts;
- Communications – Juscelino Filho takes office and says that the role of Correios in citizenship will be reinforced;
- Federal Comptroller General – Vinicius de Carvalho assumes and says he created a group about Bolsonaro’s secrecy;
- Culture – Margareth Menezes says that Lula wants the sector as an economic power;
- Defense – Jose Mucio takes office and says that demonstrations in front of barracks will dissipate;
- Agrarian Development – teixeira assumes and talks about hearty food;
- Regional development – Goes assumes and criticizes Bolsonaro;
- Social development – Wellington Dias takes office and says he will reformulate Auxílio Brasil;
- Human rights – Silvio Almeida assumes and says that the greatest commitment is to fight against violence;
- Education – Camilo Santana assumes and quotes Paulo Freire in speech;
- Sport – Ana Moser takes office and says that sports centers promote inclusion;
- Farm – haddad takes office and talks about a new fiscal rule;
- Management and Innovation – Esther Dweck assumes and talks about administrative reform and reviewing state;
- GSI – Marco Edson Gonçalves Dias had no ceremony;
- Industry and Foreign Trade – Alckmin assumes and says that Brazil needs to reverse “early deindustrialization” and preaches a greater role for the national bank and defends lower interest rates;
- Justice – Flavio Dino takes office and talks about pacification and federalization the Marielle Franco case;
- Environment – Marina Silva assumes and says that Brazil will honor all the commitments entered into;
- Mines and Energy – Alexandre Silveira takes office and says that the portfolio will have an Energy Transition Secretariat and Silveira says that the ministry will conclude Light for All;
- Women – Cida Gonçalves says that Ministry of Damares was “usurpation”;
- Planning – Simone Tebet assumes and says there are differences with Lula in the economy.
- Ports and Airports – Márcio França assumes and says he will talk to Lula about airport concessions;
- social security – Carlos Lupi he says he does not have a deficit and Lula will clear the queue when he takes office;
- Foreign Relations – Mauro Vieira assumes and says that Brazilians will once again be proud of the country;
- Institutional Relations – Alexandre Padilha assumes and says that the government preaches dialogue and not “machine” opposition;
- Health – Nísia Trindade takes office and says that revocation of the folder will have chloroquine and mental health decrees;
- If with – Paulo Pimenta takes office and speaks of “new proposal” to the EBC and says raise information about contracts;
- general secretary – macedo takes office and says that the Planalto will be “the official address where the society can present its claims”;
- Work and Employment – Luiz Marinho assumes and says that minimum wage will have permanent appreciation;
- Transport – Renan Filho assumes and says that he is preparing an action plan focused on railroads and that he can review returned concessions;
- Tourism – Daniela Carneiro takes office and proposes budget recomposition;
