Unlike remastering, video game remakes or reissues allow new content to be added. And that will be the case of the remake of resident evil 4which will include an additional character.

Only in this case he’s not on the side of Leon S. Kennedy, Ashley Graham or Ada Wong. In reality, he is an antagonist and is one of the Cattle from the village that Leon visits. His precise name is not known but his design stands out from the rest.

What happens is that he has an empty head, and in addition, he is armed with a great hammer. In this regard, art director Hirofumi Nakaoka spoke to Game Informer magazine.

The idea behind this was to create a villain that was in the middle of the human characters and Los Illuminados, but with a touch of terror. According to Nakaoka it is inspired by the previous games in the series; especially the decorations with the heads of cows and deer.

Something that stood out about this new character from the remake of resident evil 4 It’s just that he’s wearing a mask, not a minotaur of some kind. This designer did not clarify if this enemy decided to cover his face like this, or actually someone chose to adorn it.

Let’s see if by chance in any of the new advances this adversary can be seen in action. It is to be imagined that he will not only be quite strong, but will have a lot of energy and stamina.

Font: Capcom (Game Informer).

When will the Resident Evil 4 remake be released?

As previously revealed by Capcom the remake of resident evil 4 will have its release on March 24, 2023. From the beginning it will be available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S and PC via Steam.

As you can see, a version for Xbox One is not contemplated. In addition to including a new character, this version of the original will include other playable novelties to enrich it.

Font: Capcom.

Among them is that of offering up to six different control schemes. The game has improved and modernized graphics compared to the GameCube and PS2 installments.

The company’s idea is to offer a more tense atmosphere, as well as character designs and renewed settings. With all that is missing for this title to go on sale there is a possibility that new details will be revealed as we go along.

In addition to the remake of resident evil 4