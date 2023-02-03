After her debut in chapter 146, Melissa Peschiera finally revealed how she became the ‘Queen of Hearts’ of “At the bottom there is room.”

Melissa Peschiera He surprised thousands when he appeared as the ‘Queen of Hearts’ in one of the recent episodes of “At the bottom there is room”, season 10. His character has been very close to Koky Reyes and, as expected, very distant from ‘Charito’. Will they be rivals? This is one of the questions that the viewers, but the curiosity of the viewers has also been directed to a very specific question: how did the journalist bequeath her to the América Televisión series?

Melissa Peschiera in “In the background there is room”. Photo: America TV

How did Melissa Pescheira get to “Al fondo hay sitio”?

Melissa Peschiera, a former student of the Universidad Femenina del Sagrado Corazón, has made a name for herself on Peruvian TV for her foray into journalism; however, the histrionic side of her had not come to light until now. How did she happen?

“Actually, it was something I wanted to do for a long time. I ran into Gigio (Aranda) and his wife in a channel activity, I told them about it and after a while they called me for a special participation and there you have mein ‘Al fondo hay sitio’”, he declared in an interview for El Trome.

Melissa Peschiera joins the cast of "Al fondo hay sitio"

The scenes of Melissa Pescheira to “In the background there is room”

Felix took Koky Reyes to a bar to spend an afternoon with friends. They both arrived at the place, played a game of poker and at any moment a mysterious woman with red lips and a penetrating look arrived: ‘The Queen of Hearts’, played by the journalist Melissa Pescheira.

For now, the female is expected to become the new love interest of Charito’s ex-husband. In addition, Pescheira anticipated that she could stay for many episodes of the program: “For a while longer”, although it all depends on what the writers decide.