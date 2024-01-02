Resident Evil is the protagonist of the latest technical analysis of Digital Foundrywho tested the game on iPhone 15 Pro certainly finding it better than the Village conversion, but still very far from excellence.
As we wrote in our review of Resident Evil 4 for iPhone, Capcom has paid more attention and smoothed out some edges, but the experience is subject to frame rate drops and it is rather cumbersome when using touch controls.
In purely visual terms, it seems that major compromises were made on the resolutionwhich in some sequences even seems to be equal to 300p and is probably upscaled to 720p using the technologies available to the iPhone, but the feeling is that of being faced with a reduction for Nintendo Switch of RE4.
Fluency issues
There is also the question of performance: the game aims for 30 fps but the frame pacing has too many problems and there are also significant dropswhich appear out of nowhere and make the Capcom title completely unplayable for a few seconds.
Finally, as regards the controls, Digital Foundry does not recommend using the touch screen, although the solutions adopted are not too bad: you need to equip yourself with a Bluetooth controller, to the inevitable disadvantage of the portability of the experience.
