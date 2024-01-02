Resident Evil is the protagonist of the latest technical analysis of Digital Foundrywho tested the game on iPhone 15 Pro certainly finding it better than the Village conversion, but still very far from excellence.

As we wrote in our review of Resident Evil 4 for iPhone, Capcom has paid more attention and smoothed out some edges, but the experience is subject to frame rate drops and it is rather cumbersome when using touch controls.

In purely visual terms, it seems that major compromises were made on the resolutionwhich in some sequences even seems to be equal to 300p and is probably upscaled to 720p using the technologies available to the iPhone, but the feeling is that of being faced with a reduction for Nintendo Switch of RE4.