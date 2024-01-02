Artificial intelligence may well take away jobs from millions of people in the future, but that will not happen today. While we wait for that to happen, internet users have used this technology to create impossible-sounding covers. This is the case of a video that shows us Luis Miguel singing the main theme of the anime Pokemon.

While El Sol de México's musical style has been associated with animes such as Jojo's Bizarre Adventure and Slam Dunk, This is the first time that Luis Miguel's voice is used to reinterpret one of the most iconic openings of our childhood.. This is how we say goodbye to Óscar Roa, with a version of Atrapalos Ya from the Pokémon anime that many already consider to be the definitive version.

Although artificial intelligence has a huge number of uses, It is the covers that have become its most popular use. In addition to Luis Miguel, the public has also taken classic singers in Spanish, such as José José, and have used his voice to provide fans with anime covers and some K-Pop and J-Pop songs, but translated into our language. Without a doubt, a very interesting use. On related topics, this is the duration of Pokémon Concierge. Likewise, free DLC is announced for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

Editor's Note:

Of Luis Miguel's AI covers, my favorite is Night Dancer, which duets with the AI ​​voice of José José. Usually, I don't like this type of work, but I can't deny that it is quite interesting to hear someone like Sol de México singing the opening of an anime as popular as Pokémon and, to the surprise of many, this is done good shape.

Via: MirSpielrein