HS Helsinki | The city jokes on social media about Mannerheimintie’s ancient water pipe

In the giant renovation of Mannerheimintie, a pipe is dug underground, which is as old as Finland’s first telephone line.

In March The renovation of Mannerheimintie that is about to begin is downright mammoth. During the project, which will last more than two years, many special things will be revealed under the street.

One of them is a water pipe from the time when Finland was ruled by the Russian emperor, the Grand Duke Alexander II. In the same year, Finland’s first telephone connection was also built in Helsinki.

The water main, installed in 1877, is known to be the oldest still in use.

Read more: Helsinki’s biggest street renovation will make the routes new: the map shows the new routes

Helsinki’s urban environment industry summarized the senior executive’s career on social media.

Management during its almost 150 years of service, the city above it has changed enormously. Nowadays, the streets are no longer driven by horses, but by cars and trams.

The surrounding wooden houses have also given way, and there is now a large hotel building in front of the line.