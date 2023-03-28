Resident Evil 4 Remake It seems to be the videogame of the moment and the discussion around it will not stop anytime soon. Especially since Capcom announced that the Mercenaries mode will arrive on April 7 in the form of free DLC. Now a leak gives us an idea of ​​what to expect.

Through Reddit a user known as Gosetsu shared arts and details of Resident Evil 4’s Mercenaries mode. This includes the characters that will be playable and the abilities they will have. It seems that we will have a lot of variation for this mode.

Obviously one of the characters is Leon, who is described as the most balanced of the mercenaries. Then we have Ada who will have more variety in terms of her weapons. As a new addition to the remake we have Luis Sera as a playable character, with powerful firearms. They are joined by the villainous Krauser, who can wield a bow with arrows, and Hunk with a trusty submachine gun and a melee move that can take down anyone. Finally we have Wesker, who will have a large repertoire of physical attacks.

Another novelty in this way in Resident Evil 4 Remakee is a state called ‘mayhem’. When you enter this one, each character has a unique upgrade for a limited time. In Krauser’s case he will pull the mutations out of him, while Leon and Ada move faster and are more powerful. On the other hand, Luis can leave dynamite on the battlefield. As for the rest, Hunk gets unlimited ammo and Wesker can do great combos of melee attacks.. Do you already want to try it?

What maps will the Resident Evil 4 Remake Mercenaries mode include?

The leak also included the maps we’ll be spending our time on and some details of the enemies we’ll encounter. The first map is that of the village that will surely be very similar to Leon’s first confrontation with the cattle.

Then we have the castle, which will be full of enlightened monks. A peculiarity of this map is that it has a cannon that the players can use. This will have a limited number of shots, so we must use it only when necessary.

Source: Gosetsu-Capcom

The next map is the island, inspired by the final section of resident evil 4. Here the corridors will be narrow so the enemies could easily overwhelm us. Of course, the ones we will find here will be the cattle with armor and military weapons. There will also be a special weapon here, an automatic turret, which can be of help.

Finally we have the map of the docks, which replaces Waterworld from the original. Here we will have very open spaces, but it will be full of flying enemies. There will also be very high platforms that will allow us to see the entire map to devise combat strategies. Which character and which map attracts your attention the most?

