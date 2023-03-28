Mexican immigration authorities said on Tuesday that at least 39 people were killed and 29 injured in a fire at a migrant shelter in northern Mexico on the border with the United States.
It is believed that migrants at the shelter in Ciudad Juarez, south of El Paso, Texas, started the fire after being told they were being moved to a different location.
“They put mattresses in front of the door of the shelter and set them on fire as a protest measure,” Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in his daily press conference. Then the fire got out of control.
Obrador expressed his regret over the tragedy.
According to the Mexican Immigration Service, there were 68 adult men from South and Central America in the shelter on Monday evening. According to media reports, the migrants had been detained at various border crossing points in Ciudad Juárez during the previous day.
They were taken to the immigrant shelter before being deported back to their country.
