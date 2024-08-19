CAPCOM has finally revealed the release date for the classic version RESIDENT EVIL 2coming to PC thanks to the partnership with GOGThe game will be available starting next August 27th. As previously anticipated, the third classic chapter of the franchise will also be released on the platform, even if a possible release date has not yet been revealed.

We leave you now with a short trailer dedicated to the campaign of Claire Redfieldenjoy!

RESIDENT EVIL 2 – Claire Intro

Source: CAPCOM, GOG away Gematsu