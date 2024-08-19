Monster Hunter Wilds will be available next year and in recent days we have had the opportunity to see one after the other the weapons planned for the work. If you can’t wait until 2025 to play the new Capcom title, you can start having fun right now with Monster Hunter World Icerborne Master Editionwhich is now on sale at €17.07 instead of €30 on Instant Gaming in PC version (Steam). If purchased directly on Steam, the game costs €19.79. You can find the promotion at this address.

The price you will see on the product page will be €13.99, but it is not the final one because taxes have not yet been calculated. The real price is what we indicated, that is €17.07. The code on offer is for PC and for a European (therefore also Italian) Steam account.