Today’s Instant Gaming deals bring us a discount on a copy of Monster Hunter World Iceborne Master Edition, perfect for those who can’t wait for Wilds to arrive.
Monster Hunter Wilds will be available next year and in recent days we have had the opportunity to see one after the other the weapons planned for the work. If you can’t wait until 2025 to play the new Capcom title, you can start having fun right now with Monster Hunter World Icerborne Master Editionwhich is now on sale at €17.07 instead of €30 on Instant Gaming in PC version (Steam). If purchased directly on Steam, the game costs €19.79. You can find the promotion at this address.
The price you will see on the product page will be €13.99, but it is not the final one because taxes have not yet been calculated. The real price is what we indicated, that is €17.07. The code on offer is for PC and for a European (therefore also Italian) Steam account.
What’s Included in Monster Hunter World Icerborne Master Edition
This specific version of the video game includes the basic work and its massive expansion. You can get all the main content of the work in one go. Monster Hunter World Icerborne Master Edition in Steam version includes achievements, collectible cards, supports controllers, remote play, family sharing and allows you to play alone or online with friends or strangers.
Monster Hunter World is a action role-playing game in which we create our hunter or our huntress and set out to eliminate or capture monsters. We must master one or more weapons among those available, creating armor to obtain the right bonuses and unleash all our power.
