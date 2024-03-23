Blocked by Venezuelan justice, María Corina announced that Corina Yoris will run against the current Venezuelan leader

María Corina Machado, former Venezuelan deputy and main political opponent of Nicolas Maduro, nominated on Friday (22 March 2024) professor and philosopher Corina Yoris as her replacement for the presidential contest on July 28.

Corina is prevented by the Venezuelan courts from holding public office for the next 15 years, which, in practice, makes her candidacy for the Presidency unfeasible. For Venezuela's Supreme Court of Justice – which is aligned with Chavismo, Maduro's political movement –, she would have participated in a “corruption plot”.

“I feel at this moment not only proud, but tremendously committed to the people, to citizenship, to María Corina, to this act of trust of placing in me this challenge that she has”declared Yoris during the announcement on Friday (22nd March).

Corina Yoris-Villasana, 79 years old, has a degree in philosophy and literature, a doctorate in history and a professor at Ucab (Andrés Bello Catholic University). Recently, she was nominated for the Venezuelan Language Academy.

Yoris' candidacy was confirmed within the registration deadline, which is March 25th.

Maduro made his candidacy official on March 16.

AGREEMENT BY ELECTION

In October 2023, Venezuela sealed an agreement with the opposition after mediation by Brazil, the United States, Mexico, the Netherlands, Russia and Colombia. The negotiation defined parameters for the presidential elections in the neighboring country. Among the items, for example, are the invitation to other countries to observe the election, updating electoral records and freedom of the press.

NICOLAS MADURO

The president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, 61 years old, heads an autocratic regime with no guarantees of fundamental freedoms. He keeps, for example, people imprisoned for what he considers “political crimes”.

There are also restrictions described in OAS reports (on “illegitimate appointment” of the National Electoral Council by an illegitimate National Assembly) and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (of October 2022in November 2022 it's from March 2023).