We’ve been hearing promising things about solid-state batteries (SSB) for a while now. The batteries without liquid would have more capacity and weigh less. The production costs less raw material, causes fewer emissions and the EVs are lighter. Sounds good, but the development of the batteries is not finished yet. One of the problems is (or maybe was) that the capacity is rapidly decreasing.

A team of researchers from universities in Australia and Japan have found a way to make SSB last longer. Ordinary solid-state batteries can become damaged after frequent charging. As a result, they were not yet suitable for commercial use. The researchers found a new type of electrode material that has ‘unprecedented stability’.

‘Charge in five minutes’

As a test, the battery was charged four hundred times. After this it turned out that the battery still worked as new. According to one of the researchers, these research results ‘show the superior performance of this material’ and the battery costs can be ‘drastically’ reduced. According to Professor Yabuuchi of Yokohama National University, there is even more to come.

“The development of life-long and high-performance solid-state batteries could solve some problems for electric vehicles. In the future, for example, it may be possible to charge an electric vehicle in five minutes,’ says the professor. The scientists are now continuing their research to actually market the new technology.