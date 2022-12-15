Today, Thursday, the Warsaw Ministry of the Interior announced that a gift that was presented to the commander of the Polish police force during a working visit to Ukraine exploded at the police headquarters.
Police chief Jaroslav Chimczek was slightly injured in the blast and was taken to hospital.
The Interior Ministry said the explosion took place on Wednesday morning in a room next to Şemczyk’s office.
According to the statement, the explosion occurred at the opening of “one of the gifts that the police chief received during his working visit to Ukraine on December 11 and 12.”
