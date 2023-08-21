Home page World

Pamela Dorhofer

A study shows that taking vitamin D in people with cancer or precancerous lesions reduces levels of an important marker of inflammation.

Frankfurt – That the Vitamin D intake reduces cancer mortality, has already found an earlier study by the German Cancer Research Center in Heidelberg (DKFZ); other work also came to this conclusion. A team from the DKFZ has now tracked down the reason for this effect: in a meta-analysis, they found that taking vitamin D in people suffering from cancer or its precursors lowers the level of an important inflammatory marker. Total there some signs of vitamin D deficiencythat should not be ignored.

Vitamin D reduces cancer mortality – deficiency is widespread worldwide

Vitamin D is involved in important metabolic processes in the body. However, it can only be supplied to a limited extent through food, since few foods – including fatty fish and eggs – contain vitamin D. The main supply comes from the sunlight irradiation of the skin. Vitamin D deficiency is widespread worldwide, particularly common in cancer patients. According to current studies, regular intake of vitamin D3 reduces the probability of dying from cancer by around twelve percent.

So far, however, the biological mechanisms behind it have been largely unexplained. It is assumed that Vitamin D counteracts inflammatory processes. Study leader Hermann Brenner from the DKFZ explains: “High levels of inflammatory markers in cancer patients are often associated with an unfavorable outcome of the disease. This applies in particular to colon, breast, pancreas, liver and prostate cancer.” In order to verify the thesis that the anti-inflammatory effect of vitamin D is behind the positive influence on cancer, the researchers analyzed eight studies with a total of 592 participants all suffered from cancer or precancerous diseases.

Vitamin D reduces cancer mortality: where potential is still slumbering in dosage

In fact, those who received vitamin D had “significantly lower serum levels of the pro-inflammatory tumor necrosis factor alpha” (TNF alpha). This messenger substance is released in almost all inflammations and activates a large number of different immune cells. For two other messengers, interleukin 6 and CRP, lower levels were also observed with vitamin D intake.

In these earlier studies, all patients received the same dose, regardless of their baseline vitamin D level. In a dosage adapted to individual needs, Brenner sees “much greater potential.” His team is currently conducting a large study in cooperation with numerous clinics in Germany. pam