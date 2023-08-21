I kiss the player on the mouth and the president of the Spanish football federation ends up in the storm. Luis Rubiales, president of Rfef, after the triumph of Spain in the final of the women’s soccer World Cup was the protagonist in the award ceremony: the manager, as shown by the images of the public broadcaster Rtve, kissed the soccer player Jenni Hermoso on the mouth, paraded on stage to receive the medal. “I made a mistake, absolutely,” says Rubiales, sharply criticized for the gesture. Initially, Rubiales responded to the criticism by calling those who stigmatized the kiss “idiots.” Then, with an official note, he made mea culpa. “I made a mistake, for sure. I have to accept it. In a moment of emotion, with no bad intentions or bad faith, what happened happened, very spontaneously. There was no bad faith on anyone’s part but on the outside the gesture caused a sensation: there are those who felt hurt and therefore I must apologize, there is no alternative. I must understand that a president of an institution as important as the federation – especially on occasions such as an award ceremony – should be more careful “.

Rubiales’ behavior was not liked at all by the Minister of Sport, Miquel Iceta, who defined the actions of the federal president as “unacceptable”: “We live in a period in which equality and respect for women’s rights are rightly given importance. We must all be particularly attentive to behaviors and actions. It is unacceptable to kiss a player on the mouth as a compliment.”