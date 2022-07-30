The Ministry of Interior published a video clip of the rescue operation of rescuing an elderly person in the “Al-Sharia” area and a family in the “Al-Faseel” area in Fujairah, as part of the continuous efforts of the integrated work system for a gradual return to restore normal life.

To watch the video, click the link.

Rescuing an elderly person in Al-Shariyah area in Fujairah.

Rescuing a family in the Al-Faseel area in Fujairah as part of the continuous efforts of the integrated work system for a gradual return to restore normal life. #Emirates today pic.twitter.com/d5ogLbkMXh – Emirates Today (@emaratalyoum) July 30, 2022



