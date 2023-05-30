A father and his child, both non-swimmers, went down in the Rhine on Monday. Rescue workers were able to pull them out of the water after more than an hour. It is unclear whether they survived.

EA seven-year-old child and his father went under on Monday in Bornheim while bathing in the Rhine. Rescue workers found the child after an hour and the thirty-six-year-old after another 40 minutes in the water and resuscitated them, as a fire department spokesman said in the evening. They were taken to the hospital. It was not yet clear whether they survived the incident. Other media previously reported.

Accordingly, two four and seven-year-old children had bathed in the water in the Hersel district of Bornheim. The two non-swimmers got into trouble, whereupon their father – also a non-swimmer – jumped in to save them. The four-year-old made it back to shore on its own, but the older sibling and father went under. Relatives called 911 from the shore.

A large contingent of 170 rescue workers from the fire brigade, the German Life Saving Society (DLRG) and the water rescue service as well as rescue workers from the air searched for the two. The relatives on the shore had to be looked after after the incident.