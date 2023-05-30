Chelsea went through one of the worst seasons in their history in the Premier League where they finished in 12th position with just 44 points. All this was influenced by the situations that occurred off the field with the arrival of Todd Boehly and all his financial capital, but also with the departures of coaches Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter. All this ended with the Stamford Bridge team being the worst of the Big-Six in this 2022/23 campaign.
With the aim of once again having a leading team and being able to take advantage of the resources of a squad that, before the 2022/23 season, was considered one of the best in Europe, the directors of the Blue team decided to go for a coach with experience in the English league but also has good dressing room management. They came to the conclusion that Mauricio Pochettino He was the one for the job.
In the last few hours, the Argentine was made official as Chelsea’s coach for the next two seasons. Let’s remember that the former player of the Argentine National Team has enormous experience in European football after having directed PSG, Tottenham and Southampton, among others. In all of them he has managed to ensure that his teams have a very attractive and offensive game idea that always focuses on the rival’s goal.
|
EQUIPMENT
|
MATCHES
|
VICTORIES
|
TIES
|
DEFEATS
|
SCORED GOALS
|
GOALS CONCEIVED
|
SOUTHAMPTON
|
54
|
19
|
18
|
17
|
73
|
63
|
TOTTENHAM
|
202
|
113
|
43
|
46
|
372
|
206
Particularly, the man from Rosario has been very successful in the Premier League but has never managed to lift a title in English football and that will be the great challenge he will have at Chelsea from next season. At both Tottenham and Southampton, his teams stood out for their style of play but not for their titles. Particularly his work with Spurs was fantastic where he raised the club’s standards and even reached the 2019 UEFA Champions League final where he ended up losing to Liverpool 2-0.
Can he succeed at Stamford Bridge?
