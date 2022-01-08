Drivers saw a sea lion trying to cross the road, which is located miles from the coast.

A video showed several cars stopping on the road, and pedestrians directing traffic, in order to allow the sea lion to cross.

The police managed to secure the sea lion until the arrival of a team from the “Sea World” foundation concerned with the care of marine life.

“It is rare to see such an animal far from the water,” said Jenny Smith, the supervisor of the rescue team at “Seaworld”, said Jenny Smith.

“The sea lion was taken to the facility for examination and rehabilitation, and eventually for release,” Smith added.