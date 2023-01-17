One of the most anticipated games of this year is Forspoken, which canceled its arrival last year to polish certain aspects of the gameplay and thus receive a product with the highest possible quality. And now that the release date is closer than ever, the specifications have also been given to run the game on the pc.

Something that attracts a lot of attention is that the demands are somewhat high for the average user of machines, since 24 GB of RAM is requested for those who want to see it with better performance. For its part, you will need a hard drive with at least 150 GB free, much more space than the version of PS5 with its 85 GB.

Here you can check if you meet the minimum or recommended requirements:

Minima:

– 64-bit processor and operating system

– OS: Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit

– Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (3.7GHz or better) / Intel Core i7-3770 (3.7GHz or better)

– Memory: 16 GB of RAM

– Graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB VRAM

– DirectX: Version 12

– Storage: 150 GB of available space

– Additional Notes: 720p 30fps

Recommended:

– 64-bit processor and operating system

– Windows® 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit operating system

– Processor: AMD Ryzen5 3600 (3.7 GHz or better) / Intel Core i7-8700K (3.7GHz or better)

– Memory: 24 GB of RAM

– Graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8 GB VRAM

– DirectX: Version 12

– 150 GB of available space

– 1440p 30fps, SSD 150GB

Remember that Forspoken the January 24 for PS5 and PC.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: Well, the requirements to run large productions are increasing, I don’t want to imagine what will happen when titles like GTA VI or something closer, Final Fantasy XVI, are released.