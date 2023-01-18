Cloudy, light precipitation in the form of snow and sleet, icy conditions and up to three degrees of frost – this is the weather that awaits the Moscow region on Wednesday, January 18. The corresponding forecast was published on the website of the Russian hydrometeorological center.

The air temperature in Moscow will vary from +1 to +3 degrees.

In the Moscow region, it is expected from -2 to +3 degrees.

South and southeast winds are predicted at a speed of 6–12 m/s, gusts up to 18 m/s are possible.

Atmospheric pressure will be 746-747 mm Hg.

Earlier, on January 17, it was reported that the “yellow” level of weather danger due to black ice was extended in Moscow and the Moscow region until the morning of January 19.

The day before, the head of the Meteo prognostic center, Alexander Shuvalov, told Izvestia that slushy and warm weather is expected in the capital this week.

Prior to that, on January 15, Phobos’ leading specialist Yevgeny Tishkovets explained that the thaw in the Moscow region this week is associated with southern flows from the Black Sea. They will bring abnormally warm and damp air with a temperature background 5-10 degrees above the climatic norm.