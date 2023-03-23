Thursday, March 23, 2023, 5:44 p.m.





Those unemployed people without the right to contributory benefits or unemployment benefits still have a help option made available by the Public State Employment Service (Sepe). This is the Active Insertion Income or RAI, designed for different groups, including housewives and housewives, who usually find themselves in this employment and economic situation.

This aid has an amount of 80% of the Public Indicator of Multiple Effects Income (Iprem), which translates into 480 euros per month that will be charged for a maximum period of eleven months. To access it, there are several requirements that must be met, according to the Sepe:

– Being unemployed and registered as a job seeker, maintaining said registration throughout the period of receipt of the benefit and signing the activity commitment.

– Being under 65 years of age.

– Not having their own monthly income greater than 75% of the minimum interprofessional salary (SMI), excluding the proportional part of two extraordinary payments.

– If you have a spouse and/or sons or daughters under 26 years of age or older with a disability, or minors in foster care, the requirement of lack of income will only be understood to be fulfilled when the sum of the income of all the members of the family unit ( including the beneficiary) divided by the number of members that compose it, does not exceed 75% of the SMI, excluding the proportional part of two extraordinary payments.

– Not having been a beneficiary of three previous rights to the active insertion income program.

– In the case of long-term unemployed people, they must be over 45 years of age and have terminated a contributory benefit or unemployment benefit.

How to apply for RAI



Those who are within the exposed requirements and want to apply for the subsidy have four ways to access the Active Insertion Income. It can be done online through the Sepe electronic headquarters, in person at the benefits office, at any registry office and by ordinary mail. Once the process has begun, in addition to the official application form, an identity document, bank document, family book, proof of income and possible certificate of children with disabilities must be submitted.