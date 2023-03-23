The Lord of the Rings: Gollum finally has a new one release date official: May 25, 2023. The game will launch immediately on PS5, Xbox Series X and S, PS4, Xbox One and PC (on Steam). The Nintendo Switch version will always be released in 2023, but later and on a date yet to be determined.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum tells of the late Sméagol’s journey across Middle-earth in search of the one thing that matters to him now. The game is based on the de trilogy The Lord of the Rings by JRR Tolkien and was developed in collaboration with Middle-earth Enterprises.

The gameplay is based on Gollum’s skills and his ruthlessness, as well as on his double personality which during the game will cause more than a few problems and will force the player to embrace the dark side of the character or to follow that little human (or hobbit, if you prefer) he has left.

For more information, read our review of The Lord of the Rings Gollum, in which we explained that the game “starts from the unusual premise of shelving armored knights, mysterious sorceries and sinuous silver-haired elves to narrow the focus on one of the most complex and at the same time most repugnant creatures in Tolkien’s legendarium.While putting Gollum center stage is in itself a very risky choice, it also offers the opportunity to explore dozens of never-before-seen moments and places on Earth di Mezzo, exploiting the twisted psyche of the protagonist to tell the background of Arda.Doubts begin to emerge as soon as the work remembers that it is a video game, colliding with excessively stylized and often antiquated mechanics, supported by a still immature graphic sector and soiled by some stumble of a technical nature. In the sections tested the gameplay and the aesthetic element could not get effective mind in the service of the story, leaving all the responsibilities in the hands of the writing alone.”