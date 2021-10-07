Welcome to a new blog
In this blog, the editors of NRC the most important developments surrounding the corona virus at home and abroad. On Wednesday, the mayor of Utrecht Sharon Dijksma filed a report in response to a gallows drawing with her name underneath. She has been dealing with threats for some time after the closure of restaurant Waku Waku in Utrecht.
On Wednesday it was also announced that the court in Maastricht acquitted the Heerlenaar Danny V. of threatening caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Hugo de Jonge (CDA). On July 9, a video appeared on Facebook in which V., according to the Public Prosecution Service (OM), sings “Hugo dies” and “Hugo burns best”. The court acquitted the man, because he did not know that he was being filmed and it was not his intention that De Jonge would see the video.
Just over 1,900 reports of positive corona tests were received at RIVM between Tuesday and Wednesday, fourteen more than in the 24 hours before. The LCPS figures show that 481 corona patients will be in Dutch hospitals on Wednesday.
It was also announced that Sweden will temporarily stop administering the Moderna vaccine to people under thirty. The vaccine will not be used for this group until at least 1 December.
Sydney will relax corona measures from next week
The Australian state of New South Wales is easing the lockdown early from next week, which has now been in effect for four months. The Prime Minister of the state Dominic Perrottet announced this on Thursday. According to Perrottet, New South Wales, with Sydney as the largest city, can implement the relaxations because 70 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated.
After the relaxations, fully vaccinated Australians in New South Wales will be able to go back to hairdressers, restaurants, cinemas and non-essential shops. Visitors should still keep their distance there. Fully vaccinated people are also allowed to visit each other at home. Unvaccinated people without medical grounds for exception cannot make use of the announced relaxation, which also apply to all residents over the age of sixteen. Children under the age of sixteen may only use the relaxation when accompanied by an adult.
Schools will also open earlier than planned. Children up to the age of twelve can go to crèche and school from 18 October, followed by older pupils and students a week later. Once 80 percent of the population has been vaccinated, the next round of easing could begin, including reopening nightclubs. Australia followed a ‘Zero Covid’ policy for a long time, but was forced to give up that strategy last month when the virus was no longer controllable due to increasing infections with the Delta variant.
