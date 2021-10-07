Welcome to a new blog

In this blog, the editors of NRC the most important developments surrounding the corona virus at home and abroad. On Wednesday, the mayor of Utrecht Sharon Dijksma filed a report in response to a gallows drawing with her name underneath. She has been dealing with threats for some time after the closure of restaurant Waku Waku in Utrecht.

On Wednesday it was also announced that the court in Maastricht acquitted the Heerlenaar Danny V. of threatening caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Hugo de Jonge (CDA). On July 9, a video appeared on Facebook in which V., according to the Public Prosecution Service (OM), sings “Hugo dies” and “Hugo burns best”. The court acquitted the man, because he did not know that he was being filmed and it was not his intention that De Jonge would see the video.

Just over 1,900 reports of positive corona tests were received at RIVM between Tuesday and Wednesday, fourteen more than in the 24 hours before. The LCPS figures show that 481 corona patients will be in Dutch hospitals on Wednesday.

It was also announced that Sweden will temporarily stop administering the Moderna vaccine to people under thirty. The vaccine will not be used for this group until at least 1 December.