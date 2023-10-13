Republicans in the US House of Representatives have selected the chairman of the Judiciary Committee and protege of former US President Donald Trump, Jim Jordan, as their candidate for the post of new Speaker of the House, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik announced on Friday on her account on the social network X (Twitter).

“Congratulations to Speaker-designate Jim Jordan,” she wrote.

Stefanik noted that Jordan always fights for the American people.

On October 11, a majority of Republicans supported the candidacy of Stephen Scalise (Republican from Louisiana) for the post of Speaker of the US House of Representatives. According to CNN, Scalise was supported by 113 legislators, while Jordan received only 99.

Earlier, on October 6, Donald Trump supported the candidacy of Jim Jordan for the post of Speaker of the Lower House of Congress. At the same time, on the same day, Trump, in a conversation with Fox News, said that he himself was ready to take the post of Speaker of the House of Representatives “for a short period” in order to become a kind of unifying force for the Republican Party until legislators decide who will take the position on an ongoing basis.

On October 4, the candidate for Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Republican Jim Jordan, spoke out against providing assistance to Ukraine. The Republican noted that financial support for Kyiv is not a priority for him or for most Americans.

The post of head of the US House of Representatives became vacant yesterday after congressmen voted to remove Speaker Kevin McCarthy for the first time in the country’s history.