It is already a tradition that the business manager and vice president of the Fremm, Tomás Martínez Pagán, gathers at his home in Cartagena, on San Silvestre's Day, a representation of the regional society to toast the new year twelve hours before the entire Spain do it in their homes. What began two decades ago with a small group of authorities and business leaders is now a social meeting to which, depending on their agendas, the highest political and business representatives of the Region attend. In this edition, the Minister of Universities and the Environment, Juan María Vázquez, represented the president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, who missed the meeting when he was in Switzerland spending a few days on vacation.

In a more restricted format than other years, the mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, representatives of the municipal groups in her City Council, as well as the general secretary of the Government Delegation in the Region, Francisco Jiménez, attended the event. Representing the military establishment were the admiral of Acción Marítima, Victoriano Gilabert, and that of the Military Arsenal, Pedro Luis de la Puente. Likewise, the lawyer from the Fourth Section of the Supreme Court, Gema García, Judge Raúl Sánchez Conesa, the Chief of Police, Commissioner Ignacio del Olmo, and the Chief Prosecutor of Cartagena, David Campayo, attended.

Although the largest representation was business. Its leader, Ana Correa, attended for the COEC, and Miguel Martinez attended for the Cartagena Chamber of Commerce. They were accompanied by the interim president of the Port Authority, Pedro Pablo Hernández, and its general director, José María Gómez Fuster, as well as businessmen such as Mariano Jiménez, José Martinez Nieto, Alfonso Torres and Carlos Bernabé, brother of Senator Francisco Bernabé, also present.

From the world of culture and art, the cartoonist Puebla and the painter Pérez Casanova attended. And its rector, Beatriz Miguel Hernández, attended on behalf of the Polytechnic University.

All the guests enjoyed an appetizer based on salted meats, local sausages and small salty and sweet bites, which they washed down with wines and beer from the Region of Murcia. As is customary, the guests received as a souvenir an artistic commemorative sheet, this year designed by the artist Joaquina López Alarcón, alluding to Cartagena and its history.