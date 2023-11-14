For many years, 9, 10, in one case even 17, he left very delicate investigation files for sexual abuse of minors, stalking, violence and kidnapping to rot in a drawer. Abandoning them on model 45, without even entering the name of the suspects, thus causing “unfair damage” to the alleged victims who will no longer be able to obtain justice. For this reason, the disciplinary section of the CSM sentenced the Palermo prosecutor Alessia Sinatra (now in the DDA but for a long time in the pool of vulnerable groups) to six months of suspension from service and to transfer to the Court of Caltanissetta with the function of civil judge. “There is no record in living memory of such a heavy sentence for accusations of this type”, is the comment of the defender, lawyer Mario Serio.

Sinatra had already received the symbolic sanction of “censorship” from the CSM due to the wiretaps with Luca Palamara, head of his faction at the time, whom he asked to stop the race for Rome prosecutor of “that pig” – he said – of the former prosecutor of Florence, Giuseppe Creazzo, of whom she was allegedly the victim of harassment which she never reported.

The CSM ruled on five charges of “inexcusable negligence”. In the most serious case, for almost 17 years, the prosecutor abandoned in a drawer the testimonies – judged “univocal” and “overall reliable” by the psychologist – of three little brothers alleged victims of sexual violence by their uncles, never even registered in the register of suspects. Only 17 years after the report, on 26 May 2020, the prosecutor “limited herself to requesting the dismissal” following a “total investigative inertia” and “despite the absolute relevance of the facts reported to the detriment of minors in serious conditions unease”.

The investigating judge was thus forced to close the case due to the statute of limitations on the charges. But, in his decree, he used very harsh words. Thus, following a report from the president of the investigating judge section, the Palermo prosecutor forwarded the documents for territorial jurisdiction to his colleagues in Caltanissetta, where the prosecutor ended up under investigation for omission of official documents. But the charges were already time-barred, and the judge had no choice but to dismiss them. The Attorney General of the Supreme Court thus promoted disciplinary proceedings against Sinatra. The CSM’s decision can now be appealed before the United Sections of the Supreme Court.